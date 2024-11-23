Dausa (Rajasthan) India], November 23 (ANI): Vote counting for the Dausa Assembly by-election in Rajasthan began on Saturday at the PG College here, with strict security measures in place. Devendra Kumar, the District Returning Officer, confirmed that the counting will be completed in 18 rounds.

"There will be a total of 18 rounds for counting. The counting will be completed within 18 rounds. We have set up 14 tables for the EVMs and 3 tables for the postal ballots. The counting will start at 8 AM. At 7:30 AM, we had already opened the EVM strong room and the postal ballot strong room," the District Returning Officer said.

The counting process is being updated live on the Election Commission of India (ECI) portal.

"There is an ECI portal, and as the counting progresses round by round, we will continue to enter the data live on this portal, which will be available to both the media and the public. From 8:30 AM, the EVM counting will begin, and as the results come in, we will continue to make the data available to the public," added Kumar.

He said that entry to the counting venue will be allowed only between 6 am and 7:30 am and all activities will be video recorded. A total of 17 tables have been set up in Room Number 13 for counting, with 4 tables dedicated to counting the ETPBS votes in Room Number 14.

The Dausa Assembly constituency has 246,023 registered voters. Of these, 153,278 voters exercised their right to vote. Among the 129,434 male voters, 83,189 cast their votes, while 70,089 female voters out of 116,589 participated. Rajpura (Booth No. 52) recorded the highest voter turnout of 87.41 per cent, while Beegawas (Booth No. 158) saw the lowest turnout at just 1.87 per cent.

A three-tier security system is in place at the counting venue, and entry without an authorisation letter is strictly prohibited. (ANI)

