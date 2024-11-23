Ranchi, November 23: Early trends of the Jharkhand Assembly election result show a tight quest between JMM-led Mahagathbandhan alliance and BJP-led NDA alliance, JMM-led 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance is leading on 25 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand till 9.40 am, as per the Election Commission of India. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress have taken early leads on 9 seats each eats while RJD is leading on four seats. Mahagathbandhan's Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) is leading on three seats of Jharkhand.

As per the ECI trends, BJP-led NDA is leading on 15 seats, with BJP taking the lead on eleven seats while AJSU leads on three seats while the JDU leads in 1 seat. Notably, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM), a party contesting elections for the first time is leading on one seat - Gomia while an independent candidate is also leading on the Panki seat. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: BJP-Led MahaYuti Alliance Takes Early Lead With 18 Seats.

Counting began at 8 am on Saturday for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections, along with bypoll results from 15 states. The counting, which will decide the fate of the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand, is expected to reveal trends in the first few hours. As the counting is underway, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha exuded confidence saying that the results will be in favour of the 'Mahaghathbandhan.'

The Congress leader also said BJP would be reduced to just 7-8 seats in Jharkhand since the people of the state will not accept a party that raises slogans like 'Batoge toh Katoge.' Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "The results will come in our favour. People have shown their support, love and blessings to the candidates of 'Mahaghathbandhan'. The public in Jharkhand has said that they are not going to accept people like those who raise slogans like 'Batoge toh Katoge.'

In Jharkhand, the first phase of polling took place on November 13, covering 43 of the 81 assembly seats. The contest is between the JMM-led alliance, comprising Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML), and the BJP-led NDA alliance, which includes AJSU, JD(U), and LJP. Exit polls predict the NDA could win between 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Results: NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Leads in Baramati by 5,632 Votes.

Voter turnout in Jharkhand was reported at over 68.45 percent on election day, surpassing the 2019 elections turnout of 65 percent. In the 2019 elections, the JMM won 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16 seats. The results for all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, along with the Maharashtra and bypoll results, will be declared today.

