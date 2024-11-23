Ranchi, November 23: JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana was trailing in Gandey Assembly seat by 3,910 votes against her nearest BJP rival Muniya Devi after the second round of counting, according to the Election Commission. Kalpana had won the seat in a bypoll on June 4 this year after it fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. Jharkhand Assembly Elections Results 2024: JMM-Led Mahagathbandhan Alliance Takes Early Lead in Close Fight as per ECI Data.

She had defeated BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma by a margin of 27,149 votes. Kalpana had embarked on a political journey during the 51st foundation day celebration of JMM in Giridih district on March 4 this year.

