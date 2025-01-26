New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): With Delhi's assembly elections approaching, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is focussing on attracting voters, urging them to vote for his party if they want zero electricity bills and choose BJP if they wanted hefty power bills.

Addressing a public rally in Jangpura on Sunday, Kejriwal said, "All those who want zero electricity bill, vote for AAP, and all those who want hefty sums as electricity bills can vote for BJP. BJP has announced that they will end subsidies on electricity once they form government... They are against free electricity."

"... We have got amazing love and support from Jangpura in the last 10 years. This is why I have handed over my dearest Manish Sisodia to all of you... He is my dearest. He is my younger brother, my 'senapati'. We will multiply the development in Jangpura. We will complete all the works that have been paused..." Kejriwal said as he sought support for AAP candidate from Jangpura Manish Sisodia.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma alleged that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is distributing money to thousands of paid workers in exchange for votes.

Verma, who will be contesting against Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly constituency, accused AAP of distributing money to slum dwellers, claiming that party workers are giving Rs 500 notes wrapped in calendars to people in the slum areas.

"People of AAP are distributing notes of Rs 500 wrapped in calenders in the slum areas. Such videos came up from the Gandhi camp a day earlier. Police caught and arrested them there. An NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) has been prepared by the police. Cases have been registered against them. Thousands of people have been called and they are getting Rs 800 on a daily wage basis to work (for the AAP). They have not brought the money from their houses. Arvind Kejriwal is giving them money to distribute it in exchange for votes to Kejriwal," the BJP leader alleged.

AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, while the BJP is determined to regain control from the ruling party.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has faced setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 elections, securing 67 and 62 seats, respectively, while the BJP managed only three and eight seats in those elections. (ANI)

