Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that every citizen of India has the right to vote and urged people to vote for a 'triple engine government' in the upcoming civic body elections which is to be held on May 4.

While addressing a public meeting he said," People should vote for a 'triple engine government' in the upcoming civic body elections. Whenever the country needed it, Ballia stood first. The country got independence in 1947 but Ballia declared itself independent in 1942. As you all know that PM Narendra Modi started the Ujjawala Yojana in 2016 from here to provide LPG connection (healthy fuel) in every home".

"Today people's perception of India has changed and now people believe that India is the fastest growing economy in the world. The world believes that if there is a crisis in India, then PM Modi will act as a saviour. Modiji is known as 'Sankat Mochan' (trouble-shooter). There is a belief in the world that the youth of India will do the best wherever they are, but before 2014 such a situation did not exist," he added.

He stated that the UP government is also providing Rs one lakh insurance to the state's traders through the Traders Welfare Board.

"At the same time, we are connecting street vendors with PM Swanidhi Yojana," he said.

"India is changing today, work has been done for big infrastructure developments, railways and highways, medical colleges, IITs, IIMs, engineering colleges, and hospitals. The government was taking the benefits of welfare schemes to all the needy people, irrespective of caste and creed and without appeasement. In the double-engine government, crores of people have got houses, toilets, LPG gas connections, electricity, bank account safe tap water and health insurance under Ayushman Bharat. The government has been providing free ration to 80 crore people in which 15 crore people are from UP, for the last three years since the outbreak of Covid-19," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi further stated that the vision of the Prime Minister is the mission of the state government in Uttar Pradesh.

"Under the effective leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the government has provided 220 crore free covid kits to the citizens of India. India is not only safe but the lives of every citizen are being motivated to move forward. We consider the PM's vision as our mission," he said.

"Before 2017, the state in which politics of appeasement was practised, today there is but politics of empowerment for every individual. Some people gave kattas (country-made pistiols) instead of pens to the youth, and we are giving them tablets. Times have changed today and we are taking the youth from sword to pen. We are making them skilled by connecting them with technology," he added.

He further mentioned that in in previous state governments criminals used to walk fearlessly.

"Before 2017, criminals used to walk fearlessly and the common man and businessman used to walk with their heads bowed. But after 2017, it's the opposite, now the criminal hangs a placard around his neck and begs for his life whereas the common man can walk fearlessly," CM Yogi said.

Addressing the crowd, Yogi said that poor families who do not have homes, will be provided with Rs 2.5 lakh for building their home, and every home will have a toilet. 52,248 women, 19,364 disabled and 1,29,201 old-aged will be provided with Rs 12,000 pension yearly. 2,42,201 Ayushman Bharat cards are issued in Ballia. The funds are provided for 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana', as every home has electricity, in the same way, water facilities will be provided here.

On this occasion, ministers in the state government, Dayashankar Singh, Danish Azad Ansari, and other candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party were also present.

The first phase of municipal elections will be held on May 4. (ANI)

