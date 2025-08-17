Sasaram (Bihar) [India], August 17 (ANI): Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday emphasised that Rahul Gandhi's message is clear: the need to stop "vote chori."

Speaking to ANI, Lamba stated that the rally, set to commence from Sasaram, aims to safeguard people's right to vote and curb electoral malpractices, which she alleged the Election Commission has failed to address due to pressure from the central government.

"The message of Rahul Gandhi is clear by day one, the vote chori needed to stop. The rally which will now be taken from sasaram, the objective is only that people right to vote needed to be protected. The rally, starting from Sasaram, aims to protect people's right to vote and curb vote chori, which the Election Commission, under pressure from the central government, has failed to address. Rahul Gandhi presented evidence of 1 lakh fake voters, but instead of addressing these concerns, lies are being spread. I welcome the Supreme Court's recent decision on the voting issue. Notably, on the day Rahul Gandhi kickstarts his rally, the Election Commission is also holding a press conference," she said.

Lamba stated that over 1 lakh fake voters have been exposed in one Vidhan Sabha constituency and more cases will emerge. She said leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leftist parties will join and support the yatra.

"We have already exposed 1 lakh fake voters in one Vidhan Sabha, and more instances will come to light. Tejashwi Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leftist parties will join and support this yatra. The rally seeks to expose further instances of voter fraud and challenge the ruling party's efforts to undermine electoral integrity,' she said.

Today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram in Bihar, aiming to raise awareness about voter rights and protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The 16-day yatra will cover a distance of 1,300 kilometres, with scheduled breaks of one day each on three occasions (August 20, 25 and 31).

Yatra will kickstart from Sasaram, Dehri on Sone, Rohtas, while on August 18, the journey will continue in Kutumba, Aurangabad, Deo and Guraru.

Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of Mahagathbandhan will visit Punama Wazirganj, Gaya, to Barbiga via Nawada on August 19.

Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by Mahagathbandhan leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav and representatives from Left parties. The journey will be conducted in a hybrid mode, following the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi's earlier Bharat Jodo Yatras, with the first being on foot and the second in a hybrid format.

The yatra will culminate on September 1 at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna with a large rally attended by key INDIA alliance leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Lalu Prasad Yadav, marking the formal launch of the Bihar assembly election campaign.

The rally will mark a show of strength by the INDIA alliance and serve as the grand announcement of their Bihar assembly election campaign. (ANI)

