Coimbatore, Dec 12 (PTI): A controversy erupted when a voter's name was found typed in Hindi in the final electoral roll published here recently.

Also Read | CTET December 2021 Admit Card Released By CBSE At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The voter's name was found in the electoral roll in ward 22 (booth number 842) coming under Coimbatore South Assembly constituency.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 63-Year-Old Man Molests Minor Girl In Kota, Arrested.

When contacted, the city Corporation officials said it might be a typing mistake that would be set right.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)