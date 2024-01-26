New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday on the occasion of Republic Day called on people to take an oath to protect our Constitution.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on the 75th Republic Day. Let us all together take an oath to protect our Constitution and strengthen our great democracy," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Celebrations in Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP Jawans Wave Tricolour, Raise ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Slogans To Celebrate 75th R-Day at Peaks of Indo-China Border (Watch Videos).

India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)