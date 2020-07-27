New Delhi, July 27: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the CRPF personnel on the 82nd raising day of the paramilitary force on Monday, saying it is at the forefront of keeping the nation safe.

Describing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as "peacekeepers of the nation", Naidu said it is synonymous with dedication and commitment towards duty and national security.

The Peacekeepers to the Nation, @crpfindia is celebrating its 82 Raising Day. CRPF is synonymous with the dedication and commitment towards duty and national security. I congratulate the personnel and their families on this occasion. pic.twitter.com/p1I5m4un7k — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 27, 2020

Extending greetings to the personnel of the "outstanding force", Modi said the CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our country safe.

Greetings to all @crpfindia personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding Force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2020

"The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years," the prime minister said in a tweet.

