Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Lakhs of devotees arrived in Vrindavan, Mathura on Wednesday, on the festival of Akshaya Tritiya, to catch a glimpse of Lord Banke Bihari's feet-a special darshan that happens only once a year.

The temple doors opened at 6 am Instead of the usual 12 pm, the temple will close at 12:30 pm today, for the afternoon break. In the evening, the temple will reopen at 4:30 pm, one hour earlier than the regular time. Also, the temple will close for the day at 10:30 pm, an hour later than usual.

Also Read | Basava Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on His Jayanti (Watch Video).

To manage the crowd and ensure safety, senior officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shailesh Pandey, District Magistrate Chandraprakash, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar, visited the temple area to review preparations. A meeting was also held with temple authorities to review safety measures for devotees.

The entire area has been divided into three zones and nine sectors for better crowd control. Along with local police, additional forces from other districts and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) have been deployed. The Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been stationed around the temple, and Flood PAC teams have also been deployed along the banks of the Yamuna river.

Also Read | Kolkata Rituraj Hotel Fire: 14 Dead, 13 Injured As Massive Blaze Erupts in Hotel, West Bengal Police Form Special Team To Probe Incident (See Pics and Videos).

Communication and monitoring are being handled through a public address system and CCTV cameras. To tackle traffic congestion, a special traffic and diversion plan has been implemented in the district.

SSP Shlok Kumar said that strong arrangements have been made for crowd control and safety

District Magistrate C.P. Singh added that the "administration is focused on ensuring that every devotee has a safe darshan experience", and urged the public to cooperate with the authorities.

Celebrated on April 30 this year, Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, is primarily observed among the Jain and Hindu communities. Additionally, the day is considered auspicious for purchasing gold, donating food items, and clothing, among other things. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)