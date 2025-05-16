Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday criticized Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav over his remarks on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, saying that making caste-related comments is condemnable.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh recently held regular press briefings about Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "I just want to say that be it Sofiya Qureshi or Vyomika Singh - they are the daughters of India and making comments related to their castes by Ram Gopal Yadav is condemnable. It's not a good thinking to divide the country based on caste and religion. They just want to gain politically. They'll not be getting Dalit votes by doing such politics."

Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav sparked controversy with his caste-based remarks about Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also criticized Yadav for his remarks on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, saying that his remark has displayed Samajwadi Party's low mentality and anti-woman thoughts.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Pathak said, "The Samajwadi Party has displayed its low mentality and anti-woman thoughts by disrespecting her based on her caste. Ram Gopal Yadav's statement is shameful and condemnable."

Pathak further criticized Yadav, stating that disrespecting Wing Commander Vyomika Singh is not just an insult to her but to the entire nation.

"Disrespect to Wing Commander Vyomika Singh is not just to her but to the entire nation. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh is not just a name but a symbol of India's pride and women's empowerment," he added. (ANI)

