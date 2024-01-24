North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, put up a notice outside the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh here, asking him to appear for questioning before the agency on January 29.

The ED sealed the residence of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district after conducting fresh raids in the early hours today, in connection with the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case.

During the operation the ED officials were accompanied by central forces.

Earlier on January 5, ED officials who were on their way to carry out raids at Sheikh's as well as TMC leader Shankar Adhya were attacked at Sandeshkhali.

Over 200 locals, all believed to be the TMC leader's supporters, encircled the ED officials as well as the armed paramilitary forces accompanying the team when they tried to raid his residence in connection with the ration scam probe.

The loyalists circled the officials and demonstrated before assaulting them and forcing them to leave the area. They attacked the officers when they tried to break the lock of the gate, which the TMC leader did not open despite multiple calls made by the ED officials.

Two ED officials were injured in the incident.

While the BJP gunned for the Mamata Banerjee government, claiming a complete of law and order in the state, the TMC said the locals responded to provocation from the central agency sleuths.

Taking a serious view of the incident, Governor CV Ananda Bose summoned the state Home Secretary and DGP to Raj Bhaban and sought the arrest of the absconding TMC leader at the earliest.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the attacks.

The raids against TMC leaders were being conducted in connection with the alleged ration scam in the state. Former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mullick is already behind bars in connection with this case. (ANI)

