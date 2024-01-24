Bengaluru, January 24: A 37-year-old woman had the most difficult start for herself in the New Year in Bengaluru. The woman, identified as Pavana, allegedly injured her right hand in an electrical grass-cutter in the Kolar district. The woman who accidentally injured herself is from Vanarasi village in Kolar district. The woman's severed hand was reportedly brought to a hospital in an ice-box.

According to a report in the Times of India, the severed hand was allegedly wrapped in a gauze piece and placed in an ice box when brought to a hospital in Bengaluru within three hours of the incident taking place. Dr Kannan Karuppiah Kumar, hand and microvascular surgeon at Hosmat Hospital, said that the woman's hand was severed at the wrist.

The doctor also said that before arriving at the hospital, the woman received first-aid at a hospital in Kolar. As per the report, the woman was conscious and did not panic while she was being taken to Hosmat Hospital. Pavana's husband, Manjunatha Reddy, is a farmer who grows tomatoes, cabbage and cauliflower.

Doctors at the Hosmat Hospital performed an eight-hour surgery where they reattached the woman's severed hand after repairing her bones, tendons, nerves, arteries and veins. Post-surgery, the woman has been kept on antibiotics and a blood thinner to prevent clotting in the reconstructed blood vessels.

Dr Vitthal Malmande, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, said that the woman could restart farming in two to three months. At present, the woman is staying at her parent’s house in Bengaluru as the hospital is close by. Meanwhile, her cattle are being looked after by her son and brother-in-law. After the surgery, Pavana Manjunatha said that she misses her calves.

