Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects catering to Oil and Gas, Power, Road and Rail sectors in West Bengal's Durgapur.

In a major boost to Oil and Gas infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bankura and Purulia district of the State, worth around Rs 1,950 crore. It will provide PNG connections to households, commercial establishments and industrial customers, and provide CNG at the retail outlets and also create employment opportunities in the region.

Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation Durgapur to Kolkata section (132 Km) of Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline, which has been laid as a part of ambitious Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline also known as Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Project.

The Durgapur to Kolkata section worth over Rs 1,190 crore is passing through the districts of Purba Bardhman, Hooghly and Nadia in West Bengal. The pipeline provided direct and indirect employment during its implementation phase and will now facilitate supply of natural gas to lakhs of households in the region.

In line with his commitment to clean air and health security for all, Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation Retrofitting Pollution Control System-Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) of Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station of Damodar Valley Corporation, worth over Rs 1,457 crore. It will benefit the region by supporting cleaner energy production and creating employment opportunities in the region.

Boosting rail infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the doubling of Purulia - Kotshila Rail Line (36 KM) in Purulia worth over Rs 390 crore. It will improve rail connectivity between industries from Jamshedpur, Bokaro and Dhanbad with Ranchi and Kolkata and efficient movement of goods trains, reducing travel time and improving logistics for industries and businesses.

Prime Minister further also inaugurated two road over bridges (ROBs) constructed under Setu Bharatam Programme, worth over Rs 380 crore, at Topsi and Pandabeshwar in Paschim Bardhaman. It will improve connectivity and also help in preventing accidents on Railway level crossing. (ANI)

