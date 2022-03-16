Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 16 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called the meeting of Muslim organisations to discuss the issues related to Wakf board appointments.

The meeting will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on April 20.

Earlier the state government had decided to hand over the appointments of Wakf board to PSC but various Muslim organisations have raised their concern.

Following this, the Chief Minister assured Muslim organisations that the government will discuss it with them later and till that the status quo will be maintained. (ANI)

