New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): An infamous criminal has been arrested after an encounter with the Delhi Police's Special Cell team near Anand Vihar on Wednesday night.

"One person injured during an encounter by Special Cell near Anand Vihar last night. He is a wanted criminal in several ATM robbery cases," Delhi Police Special Cell said.

The police was informed that an alleged criminal identified as Rustom was going to deliver cash and pistols to one of his companions on the way to Karkardooma by motorcycle.

The police caught him on the way and asked him to stop but when the accused started firing on the police, in retaliation, the special cell shot the accused on his leg and arrested him. Rustom has been admitted to a nearby hospital after being shot.

According to the special cell, many more cases have also been registered against the accused for theft from ATM machines. At present, the police have also recovered Rs. 3.5 lakh cash, motorcycle, pistol and live cartridge from the accused.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

