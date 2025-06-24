New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): A wanted criminal identified as Romil Vohra was killed in an encounter with the Delhi Police Special Cell near the Delhi-Haryana border on Tuesday.

Two policemen from the Counter-Intelligence unit, Sub-Inspector Pravin and Sub-Inspector Rohan, also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire and were immediately rushed to the hospital.

According to officials, Romil Vohra, son of Kapil Vohra and a resident of Yamuna Nagar, was a known shooter of the Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang. He had been on the radar of law enforcement agencies for his involvement in multiple violent crimes, including murder and extortion.

The Delhi Police said that they had received information from the Haryana Police about Romil's movements in the intervening night of June 23 and 24. Acting on the tip-off, a joint team conducted checking operations near Dera Mandi, along the Delhi-Haryana border.

During the operation, Romil was identified by an informer. As the police tried to apprehend him, Romil opened fire in an attempt to escape.

The police retaliated in self-defence, during which Romil and the two personnel were injured.

According to the police, "A case in this regard is being registered under relevant sections."

Romil had a long criminal record. He recently made headlines after he shot dead Shantanu, a prominent liquor businessman from Kurukshetra, on June 14. Shantanu ran liquor businesses in 12 districts of Haryana.

Romil was also allegedly involved in the murder of four individuals in Yamuna Nagar last year. In addition to these cases, he was wanted under the Arms Act in Delhi.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

