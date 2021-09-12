Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister for Culture and Tourism Usha Thakur on Saturday informed that the state government wants to name school buildings after freedom fighters.

She has held discussions with the concerned departments and authorities in this regard.

Also Read | Maharashtra Gangrape Case: NCPCR Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Minor's Gang-Rape in Pune.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Thakur said, "We have discussed with concerned departments on this matter and we want to name the school buildings after freedom fighters. A picture will also be put outside the schools displaying their life values and achievements of these revolutionaries to the students."

Slamming the Congress party, the minister said, "During the Congress regime, such initiatives were not promoted and many a time were not taken as well. We aim to promote such initiatives in our time." (ANI)

Also Read | Reusable Masks' Ability To Filter Viral Particles Is Not Affected by Washing, Drying.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)