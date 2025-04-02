New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Expressing support for the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said on Wednesday that the legislation is aimed at bringing transparency and ensuring the welfare of all sections of the Muslim community.

The JD-U leader said that attempts have been made since the beginning of the discussion to create atmosphere that the Bill is "anti-Muslim" and said it is not against the community.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Kills Woman With Stone After She Tosses His Phone Into Water.

"Waqf is a sort of Trust which is formed to work in the interest of Muslims. This is not a religious organisation...The Trust has the right to do justice to all sections of Muslims, but that is not happening...Today, a narrative is being made. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being criticised, if you do like him then do not look at him. But appreciate his good work," he said.

He said the opposition parties have no basis to oppose the bill but a narrative is sought to be created for political benefit.

Also Read | Cyber Scam: Gurugram Police Unearths INR 80.12 Crore Cyber Crime Fraud Committed by 13 Accused Across India.

He said the bill will ensure better management of Waqf properties and ensure that the income is used properly for the welfare of Muslim community.

Moving the bill for passing in the House, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that bill will not be applicable retrospectively and the Centre is not seeking more powers.

"When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn't it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims? Why has no progress been made in this regard so far?" Rijiju said.

Along with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Rijiju also moved the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August last year and a Joint Parliamentary Committee, headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, examined it.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)