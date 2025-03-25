New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas on Tuesday slammed the Central government over Waqf (Amendment) Bill, saying that the bill "has been brought in with a communal intention"

Speaking to ANI, SQR Ilyas said that the AIMPLB is not doing any politics "We have only said that the Waqf Bill, which has been brought in, is just with a communal intention...That bill only captures the Waqf property...They are trying to mislead the people.

He said that AIMPLB believes that the bill should be taken back, "This is an unconstitutional bill and has been brought only with a communal intention."

On Sunday, AIMPLB announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

A statement issued by Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Office Secretary of the (AIMPLB) said," Following a massive and successful protest in Delhi on March 17, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

SQR Ilyas, spokesperson of AIMPLB and Convener of the Action Committee Against the Waqf Bill, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Board to all Muslim organizations, civil society groups, and leaders from Dalit, Adivasi, OBC, and other minority communities.

"Without the united support of these groups, the success of the Delhi demonstration would not have been possible," he said. He also extended thanks to the opposition parties and Members of Parliament who not only participated in large numbers but also firmly rejected the proposed legislation.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The proposed amendment aims to address these concerns and ensure that Waqf properties are utilised for the intended purposes, benefiting the Muslim community and the country as a whole. (ANI)

