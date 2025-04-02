Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, drawing strong opposition from Muslim leaders, including Lucknow's Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali on Wednesday said that Waqf is an integral part of our religion, and Waqf is by the Muslims and for the Muslims.

Speaking to ANI, Maulana Firangi Mahali said, "As far as the Muslims are concerned, we have made it very clear, including All India Muslim Personal Law Board and all the other Muslim organizations that these amendments are not in the interest of the Waqf properties and Waqf is an integral part of our Shariat."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 2, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Waqf is an integral part of our religion, and Waqf is by the Muslims and for the Muslims. The suggestions given by the Personal Law Board and other Muslim organizations should have been incorporated in this Bill, which has not been incorporated. So we are generally opposing this bill," he added.

As the parliament is set to convene again today, the legislative business suggests that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, for passing.

Also Read | Val Kilmer: ‘Batman’ and ‘Doors’ Actor Passes Away at 65.

The bill will be tabled after today's Question Hour for consideration and passing. Following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, subject to an increase. The bill was presented in the Lok Sabha in August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under Jagdambika Pal's leadership for further consideration.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous Act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)