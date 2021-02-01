New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Ahead of the keenly awaited Union Budget 2021, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday asked the people of the country to watch out for an increase in healthcare and defence expenditure.

"Watch out for increase in healthcare expenditure and increase in defence expenditure. These are two non-negotiables. Then watch out for the 10 heads highlighted by the Congress party on 28th January," Chidambaram tweeted.

"I have listed and explained the 10 issues in my column yesterday in the Indian Express and in 10 Indian language newspapers I will rate the budget on the 2+10 issues. My colleagues and I will address a press conference at 4.30 pm today," he said in a subsequent tweet.

On Sunday, Chidambaram had said that apart from an increase in Healthcare and Defence, he will rate the Budget on 10 points outlined by the Congress party.

"Apart from increase in allocations for Healthcare and Defence, I shall rate the Budget on the 10 points outlined by the Congress party. There is broad consensus among economists and social scientists on these 10 points," he said in a tweet on Sunday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third budget today.The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha.

The duration of the budget speech usually ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet.

Finance Minister had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry. (ANI)

