Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 9 (ANI): As the flood situation in Assam has been improving, the authorities are now worried about rising cases of water and vector-borne diseases in the flood-affected areas. According to the Assam State Health department, so far 74 cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been reported in the state this year and seven people have succumbed to the infection. In the last 24 hours, 25 new cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been reported in the state and two people died. In central Assam's Nagaon district, one person succumbed to the infection and three new cases have been detected.

The health team visited many areas under the Raha assembly constituency and took blood samples from the villagers.

"So far four JE cases have been reported in our locality. Our medical teams have visited the flood-affected areas and collected samples from the villagers," Sub-Divisional Medical Officer, Dr Liladhar Das said.

"As a preventive measure, people should use some insecticide. It's advisable to wear full-sleeved shirts. We've been conducting awareness camps," Naba Jyoti Das, Community Health Officer said.

In view of the rising number of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)/Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases in the state, the state health department has advised all districts to create separate wards for the management of AES/JE cases with dedicated ICU beds.

Oxygen beds are to be arranged in all district hospitals, and procedural sample collection is mandatory for AES cases in all district hospitals by specialist doctors with all aseptic precautions in order to avoid death.

Proper AES cases are to be identified and verified through the medical process, and transportation of suspected or confirmed cases of AES/JE is to be done in the ambulance with a life support system and as per JE transportation guidelines.

The National Health Mission, Assam has set up a state control room (Toll-Free number 104) to deal with the current JE situation and directed every district to set up a District Control Room with the phone numbers of the District Malaria Officer (DMO)/ District Surveillance Officer (DSO) which has to be publicized/shared with the people for any emergency.

The Deputy Commissioner has been directed to notify a District Rapid Response Team and the team has to analyze each and every AES case and identify gaps in management and submit weekly reports to state headquarter.

On the other hand, the death toll in floods and landslides in the state has mounted to 190 this year so far. (ANI)

