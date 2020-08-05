Pune, Aug 5 (PTI) Heavy rains in the catchment areas of four dams around Pune, which provide water to the city, increased the storage in these reservoirs.

According to the irrigation department, the cumulative water storage of four dams- Temghar, Varasgaon and Panshet and Khadakwasla- stood 45.1 per cent as on Wednesday evening.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Assures all Possible Support.

A senior official from the department said thatthe Khadakwasla reservoir is filled 61 per cent and the water level may reach to 100 per cent by Thursday due to incessant rains.

Water will be released from Thursday from Khadakwasla, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains | NDRF Shares Video After Rescuing 40 People Stuck in Two Local Trains: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

A senior IMD official said that the water storage in the dams is likely to increase as good rainfall is expected in the catchment areas in the next few days.

Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells are expected in Pune district, while isolated heavy to very heavy showers are expected in the ghat (hilly) areas, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)