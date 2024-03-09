Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board chairperson Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar on Saturday addressed the water crisis the city has been witnessing.

He said, "We must clarify this to the people of Bengaluru and also the global citizens about Bengaluru. In the city, we have 1 crore 40 lakh population, 150 litres of water consumption per person per day is required. The total quantity required for Bengaluru is 200000 mld (million litres per day)."

Speaking on the sources from where the city is receiving water, he said, "Right now from Cauvery, we are getting 10450 mld of water. Currently, the reservoir provides 34 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) of water. The requirement for Bengaluru for the next five months is only eight tmc water. The water from Cauvery will be sufficient till July."

Ram Prasath Manohar clarified that the crisis has been experienced due to the shortage of groundwater. He specified, "Due to less rainfall and drought-like conditions, there is a shortage in Karnataka and also Bengaluru. This is a natural calamity. Not man-made. Nothing to do with Bengaluru's brand image or BWSSB."

He further elaborated on how the board will work to replenish groundwater. He said, " The water coming from the borewell has been reduced but the shortage can be augmented. The tanks must be filled with good water which will replenish ground water. The treated domestic water can also be used to fill tanks."

He further clarified that certain localities and apartments in the city of Bengaluru have been experiencing water shortages as they receive water from the borewell which has fallen short due to deterioration in groundwater, adding to which, he said, "The shortage has nothing to do with the supply from Cauvery."

"But I acknowledge and understand the concerns of the community living over there. I assure you that water from Cauvery Stage 5 will reach these apartments by May 15. Till then I request people to use treated water," he requested.

He concluded that the state government is planning to opt for tankers' registration.

"Our Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is very common people friendly. He has taken steps to reduce the price of tankers," he assured. (ANI)

