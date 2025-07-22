Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): All four accused arrested in the case of the alleged gang rape of a law student at the law college in Kolkata's Kasba area on June 25 were produced before the Alipore court on Tuesday.

The accused included Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay.

Earlier on July 10, the West Bengal government submitted a sealed progress report on the alleged rape of a 24-year-old Law student to the Calcutta High Court.

The state also produced the case diary before a division bench comprising Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das De, which reviewed the victim's statement under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) and the medical records.

The court directed that a copy of the progress report be handed to the victim's advocate, strictly barring its disclosure without prior court permission.

The victim's family, through counsel, expressed satisfaction with the investigation led by Kolkata Police's SIT. The police also filed a report explaining why local officers allegedly failed to act on earlier threats against the victim.

The incident took place on June 25, when a student was allegedly gangraped inside the South Calcutta Law College in the Kasba area of Kolkata.

Five days later, on June 30, Kolkata Police said that the three main accused in the case were arrested in less than 12 hours.

Initially, the Alipore Court had sent the three primary accused -- Monojit, Pramit, and Zaib -- to police custody till July 8, while the fourth accused, security guard Pinaki, was remanded to custody till July 4.

Earlier, the Kolkata High Court sought a response from the West Bengal Government on three Public Interest Litigations (PILs) regarding the alleged gangrape at the South Calcutta Law College in the Kasba area. The Court also questioned why the governing body of the college was not included in the case. (ANI)

