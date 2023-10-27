Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27 (ANI): Member of Parliament and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote a letter to Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari urging that one side of the Berhampore bridge's carriageway be kept open for public until Diwali.

In his letter, MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote, "At the outset, I would like to express my thanks and gratitude for making one side of the carriageway of Berhampore bridge and the by-pass road open for the public during the festive season of Durga Puja. This has helped in easing the hardship that was being faced by the commuters in using the NH-34 road to a considerable extent."

"However, I understand that the carriageway is to be kept open only till the end of this month, and closed once again. I would like to point out in this regard that the festive season in West Bengal will continue until Kali Puja, which is up to Diwali. As the commuters would once again be facing immense hardship with the closure of the carriageway. I would implore you to issue appropriate instructions to see that the 'carriageway' is continued to be kept open till the time of Diwali. This will only be to the benefit of a large number of people who use the carriageway for commuting," he added.

Looking forward to your intervention in the matter so as to ensure that the general public is not put to inconvenience during the festive season which will continue up to Kali Puja, the letter further stated. (ANI)

