Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): Fourteen per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9.30 am as the polling for the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections underway.

The polling started at 7 am on Tuesday.

Voters were seen standing in a queue at Uttar Moukhali Junior High Madrasa in Canning. Thermal scanning of voters are being done and hand sanitiser and hand gloves are provided to them in view of COVID-19.

In Canning Purba, there is a contest between BJP's Kalipada Naskar, TMC's Saokat Molla and ISF's Gazi Sahabuddin Siraj.

A total of 31 Assembly constituencies in districts including eight in Hooghly, seven in Howrah and 16 in South 24 Parganas are going to polls in phase-III. There are 205 candidates in the fray in this round of polling. However, when it comes to women representation, there are only 13 women candidates contesting in this phase, merely six per cent.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

