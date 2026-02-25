Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], February 25 (ANI): A bomb was reported on railway tracks around 1.5 kilometres from Sainthia railway station in Birbhum district on Wednesday.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have rushed to the spot.

Train movement on one track has been temporarily halted while authorities continue their investigation.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

