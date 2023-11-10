The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday, November 10, shared a video showing alert troops busting cattle smuggling racket on the Indo-Bangladesh border. The Border Security Force said that alert troops of the North Bengal Frontier successfully carried out a unique operation using a night-vision drone camera to combat trans-border crime. The BSF also said that the North Bengal Frontier troops rescued three cattle from the grasp of smugglers on the Indo-Bangladesh border. A video of the incident was also shared by the BSF, showing the brave act of North Bengal Frontier troops. Women BSF Personnel Guard Indo-Pak Border in Punjab’s Amritsar (Watch Video).

Unique Operation of North Bengal Frontier Troops

#WATCH | In a strategic move to combat trans-border crime, alert troops of the North Bengal Frontier successfully carried out a unique operation using a night vision drone camera and managed to rescue three cattle from the grasp of smugglers on the Indo-Bangladesh border.… pic.twitter.com/T4vOG3TpdJ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)