New Delhi, November 16 (ANI) Using recent addition of drone with night vision, the Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled another attempt of cattle smuggling on India-Bangladesh International Border within span of a month and caught seven cattle.

The fresh success was achieved by the sixth Battalion of the BSF under Jalpaiguri Sector of North Bengal Frontier in West Bengal's Coochbehar district on November 15 when, acting on a tip off, the drone with night vision was used to keep close watch on all the suspected areas of cattle smuggling in the Border Outpost Oran.

As per the BSF, at about 5.10 pm, the drone operation observed the movements of six-seven cattle smugglers approaching towards International Boundary alongwith seven cattle corresponding to Dahagram Angrapota Main Pillar 4/11-S.

Accordingly, the force said, patrolling party of Border Outpost Oran were alerted.

"As and when cattle smugglers came to close, BSF party challenged them and tried to apprehended them. But, cattle smugglers flee away taking the advantage of darkness, foggy, undulating ground and riverine channel.

"Meanwhile, cattle were scattered. BSF party thoroughly searched the area and at about 8 pm, BSF party seized scattered seven cattle with the help of drone with night vision," said the BSF.

The BSF said there is drastic change in trans-border crimes especially in cattle smuggling and illegal crossing due to use of drone by the force on the India-Bangladesh border area, and both sides of smuggle and touts are frightened due to effective use of the technology in border area.

Before this, on September 28, troops of Border Outpost Oran of the sixth Battalion of BSF also scaught four cattle with the help of drone with night vision capability as smugglers were trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh from India.

"Troops of under command Battalions of North Bengal Frontier BSF deployed on India-Bangladesh border under the dynamic leadership of Soorya Kant Sharma, Inspector General of North Bengal Frontier of BSF are maintaining high alertness of highest order on the border to thwart any attempt of anti-national elements to execute their nefarious designs of smuggling, infiltration and exfiltration," added the BSF.

The BSF is mandated to guard 4096.70 km India-Bangladesh border running along West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. (ANI)

