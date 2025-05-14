Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 14 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her happiness and relief after Border Security Force Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw was repatriated from Pakistan to India.

Taking to the social media platform X, Banerjee shared that she had been in close contact with Shaw's family throughout the ordeal, offering her best wishes to the jawan, his wife Rajni Shaw, and their entire family.

"I am happy to receive the information that our Purnam Kumar Shaw, the BSF jawan, has been released. I had all along been in touch with his family and spoke thrice with his wife here at Rishra, Hugli. Today also I called her. All the very best wishes for my brother-like jawan, his entire family including his wife Rajni Shaw," Banerjee stated in her post.

Earlier today, the Pakistan government repatriated India's BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw.

The BSF Constable had accidentally crossed the border during his duty on April 23 and had been in the custody of the Pakistan Rangers, a statement from the Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force, said.

According to the BSF statement release, "Today at 1030 hrs Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari - Wagha border. Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistani territory while on operational duty in area of Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025 around 1150 hrs and detained by Pak Rangers. With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible."

Following his repatriation All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) released a statement wishing Shaw a "full recovery from the trauma he endured".

"Home at last. After days of anxiety and uncertainty, BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw has finally been repatriated. Mamata Banerjee personally reached out to his wife multiple times, offering reassurance and support during the ordeal. We wish Purnam a full recovery from the trauma he endured and hope he finds peace in the embrace of his loved ones," the AITC statement read. (ANI)

