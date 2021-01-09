New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday evening arrived in New Delhi to hold a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

"It is normal for a Governor to interact with Union Home Minister on various issues concerning the state of governance and other situations," Dhankhar told ANI.

He is scheduled to meet Shah at 12.45 pm today.

On January 7, Dhankhar held a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan in West Bengal. While reacting over it Dhankhar said, "I had a meeting with the Chief Minister, she expresses the desire to see me. It was a normal interaction between the Governor and the Chief Minister. This is not a matter of a public debate or public knowledge."

The elections for 294 seats are likely to be held in April-May. (ANI)

