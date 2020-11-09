Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) With less than 48 hours to go for the resumption of local train services in Bengal, the state government on Monday assured railway authorities that adequate security measures were being taken to ensure smooth operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said.

Home secretary HK Dwivedi held a virtual meeting with 10 district magistrates and police superintendents, following which the state agreed to abide by the guidelines provided by the railway authorities for running the services, he said.

"State government officials have been told to be present at major stations to supervise the law and order situation and ensure maintenance of COVID-19 safety protocols. We are looking into this.

"We will be deploying police force outside the exit and entry points of stations, but rail authorities must help set up barricade to stop unauthorised entry," he said.

According to the official, no vendor or hawker will be allowed to enter the station.

"In case of any blockade, the state government will be making arrangements to lift it immediately. We do not want any problem for common people who genuinely need train services. Any form of nuisance will be strictly dealt with in acordance with law," he said.

Local administration will make arrangements to ensure necessary transportation was available outside the stations.

The Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway will together run 696 local trains daily from November 11, in strict adherence to safety norms to meet the demand of commuters who have been going through a harrowing time over the past seven months to reach their destinations owing to the non-availability of suburban trains.

