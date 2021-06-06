Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): West Bengal government on Sunday invited the opinion of students and parents on whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted.

The opinion of students and parents are invited on the subject till 2 pm on June 7.

The opinions are to be sent to pbssm.spo@gmail.com or commissionerschooleducation@gmail.com.

An expert committee was formed by the government to recommend whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted.

The expert committee is also to recommend the mode of the exam if they are to be conducted and also evaluation criteria for assessment if examinations are not to be conducted, an official statement said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 44,441 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 13,58,537 and fatalities have mounted to 16,152. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)