Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) As commuters are facing problems with offices opening but fewer buses on the roads since June 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a three-month subsidy of Rs 27 crore for private bus operators on Friday to enable them to tide over the losses due to carrying fewer number of passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic and the spiralling fuel prices.

The chief minister, who ruled out any fare hike, also said the state will be holding talks with the Metro Railway Kolkata to resume its services from July 1 while maintaining social-distancing norms.

Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat that a monthly subsidy of Rs 15,000 will be paid for each private bus for making up the losses for carrying less number of passengers.

The subsidy will be given for three months.

"Of the 6,000 private buses and mini-buses in the city and its surrounding areas, 2,500 are running now as the operators are finding it difficult to bring out their vehicles. But there is no question of raising the ticket fares, which will pinch the common man already hit hard by the lockdown. The state government has therefore decided to grant the subsidy to the bus operators for three months," the chief minister said.

She said private bus employees will be brought under the state's "Swastho Sathi" health scheme, under which they will get health insurance benefits in some hospitals.

Banerjee urged the private bus operators to bring out all the vehicles by July 1.

She said over 500 state buses will also hit the road from July 1.

About the metro services, the chief minister said the state will hold talks with the Metro Railway Kolkata for resuming its north-south fleet from July 1 after taking all necessary measures and following social-distancing norms.

Fewer buses hit the road in the city from the first week of June after the lockdown, while metro services remain suspended since the shutdown started on March 25.

