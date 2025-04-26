West Bengal (Kolkata) [India], April 26 (ANI): The mortal remains of Army Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh, who was killed in action during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Udhampur, were brought to Kolkata airport late on Friday night.

Ali Sheikh, an army special forces commando soldier of 6 Para from Nadia district of the State, succumbed to injuries from the April 24 militant attack in Udhampur district. Two of his colleagues were critically injured in the attack.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir was launched in Basantgarh, Udhampur. Contact was established, and a fierce firefight ensued. One of our Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the initial exchange and later succumbed despite the best medical efforts," the White Knight Corps, Indian Army, posted on X.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Jammu on Friday to honour Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also reached out to the grieving family of Havildar Ali Sheikh. She called upon Nazim Sheikh, Ali Sheikh's cousin, and offered her heartfelt condolences, assuring his family of her full support during such difficult times.

The Chief Minister told Nazom Shiekh that he could call her "whenever you need" and said she offered his family a direct line of communication in their time of grief.

On Friday, Security forces launched a search operation in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources. According to sources, a search operation is being conducted in the Kulnar Bazipora area of the district.

Earlier in another operation on April 23, OP TIKKA, Baramulla, there was a heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists. Two terrorists were eliminated, and the security forces foiled an infiltration bid. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered from the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi also visited Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to assess the security situation in the region following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to Defence officials, the Army Chief meet senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley, along with officials from other security agencies.

He reviewed the ongoing security situation in the valley and attempts by the Pakistan Army to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control there.

The Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

