New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that the attempt by Trinamool Congress to create controversy has backfired as the district administration as well as Election Commission has called the incident in Nandigram that resulted in an injury to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an accident.

"Reports of district administration and EC have called it an accident. Mamata ji has said that she was pushed. It's a controversy between governance and administration. This attempt of stirring controversy and gain sympathy has backfired," said Vijayvargiya after BJP's central election committee meeting in Delhi.

"We are not worried. Those (TMC) who tried to use the wrong means to gain sympathy from people should be worried. They have been exposed," he added when asked if Banerjee's injury could swing voters in her favour.

Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.

She had sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.

The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

The counting will take place on May 2. (ANI)

