West Bengal [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding the 25th meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council in the West Bengal Secretariat, Nabanna, on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and state ministers of Odisha are present in the meeting, which is being held to discuss various interstate matters.

The 11am to 1pm meeting was being held at the Nabanna Sabhaghar.

Banerjee welcomed Shah before the start of the meeting. Along with chief ministers, security forces officials are also attending the meeting.

Union Minister Shah on Friday reached West Bengal and held a closed-door meeting with BJP leaders at the party state office in Kolkata, where he took stock of the law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

