Vijayawada, December 17: A man allegedly injected HIV virus to his pregnant wife as he did not want to live with her with the help of a quack in Tadepalli police station limits in Guntur district, according to the police. Tadepalli police registered a case and detained M Charan, 40, for questioning after his wife filed a complaint against him on Friday.

According to a report in TOI, on a complaint lodged by Mamata, the police booked an FIR against the accused and her husband, M. Charan Kumar. The police said that the main allegation was the husband infected her with HIV and slow poison. Mumbai Shocker: Blackmailers Threaten Businessman to Leak Private Photos and Videos With His Wife on Social Media, Extort Rs 30 Lakh; Five Accused Arrested

The victim came to know she was HIV positive recently during a health check-up at a hospital. She told the police that the accused hatched a plan to get rid of her and took her to a quack stating he would give injection for good health. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Electric Cutter Over Suspicion of Affair in Gandhinagar, Tries to End Life

The victim in her complaint to the police said that the couple got married in 2015, at that time the woman’s family gave ₹20 lakh and some piece of land as dowry. Later, Charan expected more money from her. Around 2019, Mamata reportedly fell sick and at that time, Charan allegedly started injecting the slow poison and HIV virus, the police said.

The woman also alleged that her husband had an extramarital relationship with a 21-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam, due to which he had started harassing and forcing her to divorce him. She said when questioned, her husband told her that she may have contacted HIV during pregnancy. Tadepalli police registered a case and detained the man on Friday.

