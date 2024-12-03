Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], December 3 (ANI): Personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) 115 Battalion seized 12 gold biscuits and a motorcycle within the operational area of Border Outpost Boyraghat.

Tarun Kumar Gautam, DIG, BSF Malda Sector, stated, "This operation reflects the BSF's steadfast commitment to protecting the nation's borders and curbing illegal activities with precision and determination."

On December 2, at approximately 0940 hours, BSF personnel, acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movements of a suspected smuggler, identified as Malek Shaik, resident of Pirozpur village.

Upon noticing BSF personnel and the growing presence of bystanders, the suspect abandoned his motorcycle and fled the area.

A detailed inspection of the motorcycle was carried out by the BSF team in the presence of the Company Commander and an intelligence wing representative. With the assistance of a bike mechanic, the team seized 12 gold biscuits, concealed within the self-motor assembly of the vehicle.

The recovered gold biscuits have an estimated market value of Rs 1,07,35,929. Additionally, the motorcycle used for smuggling, valued at Rs 20,000, was seized, bringing the total recovery value to Rs 1,07,55,929/-

The DIG added, "The BSF will continue its relentless efforts to secure the nation's borders and thwart any attempts to undermine national security." (ANI)

