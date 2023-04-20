New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) While Rajya Sabha is the House of Elders, Lok Sabha is the "elder brother" as it gets to decide who will be the prime minister and also holds the key to the treasury, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday.

Dhankhar made the remark at an event to celebrate the Rajya Sabha Day here.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Elderly Man Dies After Cow Flung in Air by Vande Bharat Express Falls on Him in Alwar.

Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, cited provisions of the Constitution to say Parliament comprises the President, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"We are one. At times, things come up -- Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha. This is what happened in Lok Sabha, this is what happened in Rajya Sabha ... employees. We are the House of Elders, we are the upper house. But they (Lok Sabha) are the elder brother," he said, while pointing towards the Lok Sabha Secretary General.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh School Teacher Arrested for Demanding Nude Pics From Delhi Woman on Instagram.

"Who'll be the prime minister of the country, they get to decide. They hold the key to the treasury (the Consolidated Fund of India)," he said.

He also praised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying he is matchless.

Dhankhar said the roles of the two Houses have been decided by the framers of the Constitution.

Rajya Sabha came into being on April 3, 1952. Its first sitting was held on May 13, 1952.

Speaking during the event on Thursday, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh said Parliament is an organic body which has to change with changing times.

Dhankhar suggested that Rajya Sabha employees tour various parts of the country in groups for which the secretariat will offer help.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)