Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the state government has approved investment projects worth Rs 70,000 crores.

He also assured that 45,000 people will get employment through these projects.

Also Read | US Road Accident: 2-Year-Old Dies in Crash at Las Vegas, Indian-Origin Mother Battles for Life; Investigation Underway.

Shinde was responding to the final week motion in the Legislative Assembly on Friday and said that of the approved investment projects worth Rs 70,000 crores, projects worth Rs 44,000 crores were sanctioned in Vidarbha alone.

"We did many good things and the opposition should have appreciated it. But it did not happen," said Shinde while targeting the opposition.

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Busted by Delhi Police; Three Arrested for Duping People on Pretext of Providing Loans.

Appreciating the state government's efforts against corona, he said, "In the last two and a half years, the state has gone into depression due to the coronavirus. After our arrival, we worked to promote the state."

Notably, the state government is starting 700 Balasaheb Thackeray clinics across the state.

Mentioning the criticism over a viral video showing Shinde going around the fields in a helicopter, he said, "I was taunted for going to the farm by helicopter and getting one lakh rupees. Now, I have shown the chief minister who does not step out of the house for two and a half years and gets the reward."

"In the last two and a half years only one irrigation project was approved. While in the last six months, we have approved 18 irrigation projects and decided to bring more than two and a half lakh hectares of land under irrigation," Shinde said claiming that the state government knew the demands of the farmers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)