Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday released its first list of 37 candidates for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, with party leader Sana Malik-Shaikh asserting that the list reflects broad social representation and expressing confidence about the party's electoral prospects.

Speaking to ANI, Malik-Shaikh said, "NCP announces the first list of 37 candidates for BMC polls. We have ensured representation from various sections of society in our list. The second and third lists will also be finalised and released soon." She added that the party is hopeful of delivering a strong performance in the civic elections.

Her remarks came amid Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar's announcement of an understanding between the NCP and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in Pimpri Chinchwad for the forthcoming civic polls. Commenting on this development, Malik-Shaikh said the party was optimistic about the outcome. "We are hopeful of getting good results in the elections," she said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP formally announced its first list of candidates for the January 15 BMC polls, signalling its decision to go solo in Mumbai for now. Party sources said the second list is expected to be released soon.

The first list includes Manish Dubey from Ward No. 3, Cyril Peter D'Souza from Ward No. 48, Ahmed Khan from Ward No. 62, Baban Ramchandra Madne from Ward No. 76, Sachin Tambe from Ward No. 93, Mrs. Ayesha Shams Khan from Ward No. 96, Abdul Rashid (Captain) Malik from Ward No. 165, and Sabia Aslam Merchant from Ward No. 224. Other candidates named include Akshay Mohan Pawar, Jyoti Devidas Sadavarte, Rachana Ravindra Gavas, Bhagyashree Rajesh Kedare, and Dr. Saeeda Khan, among others.

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam said on Saturday that the Mahayuti alliance has finalised seat-sharing for 207 seats, with the BJP contesting 128 and the Shiv Sena 79. Elections to the BMC and other municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

