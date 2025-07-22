Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that his government is committed to "liberating every inch of Assam's land from encroachment."

The Chief Minister on Monday attended the fourth Foundation Day celebration of the Gorukhuti Multipurpose Agriculture Project in Darrang district, describing the initiative as a symbol of Assamese self-reliance.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed bridge built under the Public Works Department within the project framework.

Reflecting on his earlier visit to Gorukhuti on 7 June 2021, shortly after assuming office, Sarma recalled that the experience led to a Cabinet decision to remove encroachers from the area and launch the multipurpose agricultural project. He referenced the tragic loss of 23 lives during an eviction attempt in 1983 in the Darrang-Sipajhar region and remarked that the local population had long harboured aspirations of seeing Gorukhuti free from encroachment.

The successful eviction carried out under the current government, he noted, instilled the confidence necessary to undertake similar actions elsewhere in the state.

"We remain committed to liberating every inch of Assam's land from encroachment," Sarma said.

Citing eviction operations in Borchola, Lumding, Burapahar, Batadrava, Chapar, and Paikan, the Chief Minister stated that the government has reclaimed approximately 1.29 lakh bighas of land from illegal encroachment, and that these lands are now being put to varied uses.

He remarked that the return of wildlife such as rhinos and tigers to Orang, and elephants to the forests of Lumding, signals a restoration of ecological balance. A solar energy project is underway in Borchola, while the eviction at Burapahar has created new spaces for elephant and tiger movement.

He observed that Paikan, once home to teak and sal trees, is beginning to witness a regeneration of green cover. He affirmed that the land reclamation efforts would continue, with eviction drives soon to commence at Uriamghat in Golaghat district.

Highlighting the progress of the Gorukhuti initiative, Sarma noted that the project has generated approximately Rs 5.05 crore in revenue in its fourth year and currently holds deposits of around Rs 7.64 crore.

He described it as laying the foundation for a new model of self-sufficiency, built on cattle and pig farming, handloom production, and other activities.

He added that the government is considering the establishment of an agricultural science institute at Gorukhuti to equip the youth with training in modern organic farming techniques.

He also announced that, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, the Department of Fisheries has launched a scheme to develop an integrated aqua park across 533 bighas of land in the project area. In addition, he cited a Rs 2,000 increase in the monthly honorarium paid to the Krishi Sainiks involved in the project.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited the Basudev Namghar at Gorukhuti, where he offered prayers and sought blessings for the welfare of the people of Assam.

He also participated in a tree plantation drive, sowed pumpkin seeds in the agricultural fields, and distributed bicycles to Krishi Sainiks to facilitate their travel. Moreover, he extended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Pabitra Bharali, who lost his life in a tractor accident while on duty within the Gorukhuti project.

On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister told media that, today there is a massive demography changes happened in Assam compared to 1951 demography in the state and his government is working to protect the identity of indigenous people of the state.

"Infiltration to Assam was started from 1930 and one Himanta Biswa Sarma can't change the 100 years old history, I can't solve the problem in just 4 years. After me, thousands will continue this responsibility. 100 years fault can't be corrected by one Himanta Biswa Sarma. But we can sow the seeds of courage again in the community that is disappointed somewhere. Today illegal foreigners have been deported and land also recovered. Even in Dhubri like area our indigenous people have gotten back their rights," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He said that - "If we see the Assam's demography in 1951 and today's demography, it has reached at a stage that in next 10 years Assamese people will become minority here. Hindus will become minority in Assam in next 10 years. We must restore the community which is going to disappear, so that we are going to take a new resolution."

"Last 4 years were satisfaction time, many more works have done. If 2021 was in Gorukhuti, 2025 is in Paikan and we have not stopped..... was tried to disappoint us, but we are not disappointed. We have recovered 1.29 lakh bighas of land and it is continued. In Assam, nearly 29 lakh bighas of government land have been encroached. One Himanta Biswa Sarma can't do this at a same time, it has now started and it will be continued. The target is 29 lakh bighas of land," Sarma said.

The event was also attended by MLA and Chairman of the Gorukhuti Multipurpose Agriculture Project Padma Hazarika, MLAs Paramananda Rajbongshi and Basanta Das, former MLA and Chairman of the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Gurujyoti Das, social worker Mukunda Deka, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

