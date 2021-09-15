New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday greeted on International Day of Democracy and assured that he is committed to ensuring liberty, equality, justice and fraternity in the country.

Gadkari hoped to stand as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the world.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Mini & iPhone 13 With A15 Bionic Processor & Smaller Notch Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

In a tweet, Gadkari wrote, "Committed to liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity, we stand as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the world. Happy International Day of Democracy. #WorldDemocracyDay."

Meanwhile, Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will jointly launch Sansad TV at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe on Wednesday at 6 PM.

Also Read | Apple iPad & iPad Mini With A13 Bionic SoC Launched; Prices Start From $329.

The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, informed the official communique by the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)