Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Shammi Oberoi on Saturday expressed happiness after the party secured three out of four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Oberoi, who has been elected to Rajya Sabha, added that National Conference leaders will raise key public issues.

"We are happy... We tried that we win the 4th seat as well but it could not happen... We will go to Delhi, meet our two Lok Sabha MPs and represent the people of Jammu and Kashmir... We will raise the issues decided in the upcoming party meeting," Oberoi told reporters.

A day earlier, National Conference (NC) candidate Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo expressed gratitude to his party and supporters following his win in the Rajya Sabha seat from Jammu and Kashmir.

"I want to thank god and my party for this victory... I cannot even begin to explain how happy people are... We won the first three seats, but unfortunately, some votes were rejected, which is why we lost the fourth seat," Kichloo said.

National Conference won three out of four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. BJP won one seat.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday noted that there was "no cross-voting" from any of their four legislators and questioned where the four extra votes of the BJP candidate Satpaul Sharma came from.

"All of @JKNC_votes remained intact across the four elections, as witnessed by our election agent who saw each polling slip. There was no cross voting from any of our MLAs so the questions arise - where did the 4 extra votes of the BJP come from? Who were the MLAs who deliberately invalidated their votes by marking a wrong preference number while voting? Do they have the guts to put their hands up and own up to helping the BJP after promising us their votes? What pressure or inducement helped them make this choice? Let's see if any of the BJP's secret team own up to selling their souls!," CM Abdullah said on social media. (ANI)

