Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday appealed to flood-affected farmers to remain patient and not take any "untoward step" as the Mahayuti government has announced a comprehensive relief package of over Rs 31,000 crore for them.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government stand by the farmers.

Speaking to mediapersons, Deputy CM said, "The Mahayuti government today announced an over Rs 31,000 crore package for flood-affected farmers of the state. Approximately 60 lakh farmers in the state were affected by the floods. The farmers need help to sow Rabi crops now...We will stand by the farmers. I appeal to them to remain patient and not take any untoward step."

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package of Rs 31,628 crore for rain-hit farmers in the state.

The government has also decided to provide cash relief of Rs 10,000 to affected farmers.

CM Fadnavis noted that more than 68 lakh hectares of crops were damaged due to floods and heavy rainfall in the state. The relief package will cover the damage in 29 out of 36 districts of Maharashtra.

"We are announcing a Rs 31,0628 crore relief package for flood-hit farmers in the state. We are giving an additional compensation of Rs 10,000 per hectare for sowing Rabi crops. It is our effort to ensure that our farmers can stand on their own feet again. Approximately 60 lakh farmers were affected by the floods. Farmers need help to sow their Rabi crops now. We will stand by the farmers. I appeal to them to remain patient and not take any untoward step," the CM said.

Claiming this to be the highest-ever relief for flood-affected farmers in the state's history, Chief Minister Fadnavis said all assistance will be provided ahead of Diwali.

"The package includes Rs 6,175 crore for crop damage and an additional Rs 10,000 per hectare to support Rabi sowing. A further Rs 6,500 crore will be provided for additional assistance, while crop insurance benefits amounting to over Rs 18,000 crore will be disbursed, enabling nearly 17,000 farmers to avail coverage," the CM added.

Farmers suffered losses amid heavy rainfall. There was a loss of cattle, houses and public infrastructure in rural areas. While some people also lost their lives, others were injured. (ANI)

