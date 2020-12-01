Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) The weather continued to remain dry in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, the meteorological department said.

The weather will remain dry in the next week till December 7, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong recorded the coldest in the state at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie recorded at 3 4, 9.5 and 10.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

Shimla recorded a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

