Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): In wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, district administration imposed a curfew in parts of Dehradun district from 7 pm of April 26 to 5 am of May 3.

As per Dehradun District Magistrate, Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava, curfew will be imposed in Dehradun district's Rishikesh, Dehradun, Garhi Cantt, and Clement Town's municipal areas.

Meanwhile, Corona curfew will also remain in place in Haldwani Municipal Corporation, Lalkuan Nagar Panchayat, and Ramnagar areas of Nainital district between April 27 and May 3.

Uttarakhand reported 4,368 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,748 recoveries, and 44 deaths on Sunday. The state has 35,864 active cases, while the death toll has mounted to 2,164.

The Uttarakhand government had earlier said that all government offices will remain closed from April 23 to April 28 as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

The government also asked all officers to be present in the headquarters and keep their mobile phones switched on at all times so that they can be called to the office if needed. (ANI)

